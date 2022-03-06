Truckers across the country, including the Quad Cities, are traveling to the nation’s capital to protest COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.

The People’s Convoy started in California last week.

It has merged with several other organized convoys, making its way to Washington, D.C., to demand an end to all COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

Local 4 News spotted a large group of people in Walcott on Saturday who wanted to offer support for those truckers.

One woman who attended the event was dressed up as the Statue of Liberty.

“We wanted to support the truckers and just show some patriotism,” she said. “Let them know we agree that the vaccine shouldn’t be mandated, and you should be able to choose and not lose your job for it.”

Another attendee clad in red, white and blue expressed her thoughts on the meaning behind the event.

“I think we’re losing freedom at an alarming rate, and I don’t think people are paying attention to that,” she said.

A group of Jeep owners joined that convoy for part of the trip.

Several groups are planning to meet near I-80 and I-39 to join together and to keep heading to Washington, D.C.