A lengthy procession of tow trucks will pass by Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe in Moline Friday morning to honor Mark Muske, a longtime tow truck driver who was killed early Monday. April 17, in a collision on I-80 in Scott County.

Representatives of Tegeler Wrecker and Crane, Muske’s employer, estimated that 30 to 40 trucks from all over the Midwest will be involved, according to a release from Trimble Funeral Home, 701 12th St., Moline.

Mark Muske, a 52-year-old tow truck driver, was killed in accident on I-80 early on April 17, 2023.

The procession will reach Trimble Pointe beginning at 10:45 a.m. Friday morning. Funeral services will follow in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home. Military honors will be presented by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 299. Visitation is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today, Thursday.

Muske, 52, of Milan, responded to a disabled tour bus on the side of the interstate about 2 a.m. on April 17, near Bettendorf. While preparing the casualty for tow, he was struck and killed by a passing motorist failing to obey Scott’s Law.

Muske was operating a tow truck and attempting to hook up to a bus that was unoccupied on I-80 at mile marker 302 at about 2:07 a.m. on April 17. Muske was struck and killed by a 2015 Jeep Patriot, according to an investigation by Iowa State Patrol officers.

“This has had a huge impact to the Tegeler Wrecker and Crane team he worked so hard for, but more importantly, the hardship his 2 boys Ian and Noah are having to face,” says a GoFundMe page established to help Muske’s family (which has raised $9,565 as of Thursday). “The boys relied heavily on Mark’s support and as a father he was always there for them.

“Mark was a great guy, very caring and always quick to lend a hand,” the GoFundMe says, noting he also served his country in the United States Army as well as serving in Desert Storm. Muske’s survivors include a granddaughter, Ada.

Muske’s family said that they are gratified by the support being shown by the wrecker community, the Trimble release said Thursday. They feel strongly that the issue of tow truck driver safety needs to have light shown on it to bring it to public attention.