Walcott is rolling with food, music and a festival atmosphere in a tribute to the trucking industry.

The annual Truckers Jamboree is underway at the World’s Largest Truckstop – the Iowa 80 Truckstop – in Walcott. Antique trucks are on display, along with competitors in a Super Trucks Beauty Contest and other exhibits.

The Iowa 80 Truckstop Truckers Jamboree continues Saturday in Walcott. (photo by Jackson Rozinsky)

“It’s something that if you want to experience trucks, you want to get close to a semi – look inside of it; see that they have showers and fireplaces and they’re nicer than any RV for a lot of them – this is a good opportunity to do that,” said Iowa 80 Truckstop spokesperson Heather DeBaillie.

The jamboree honors the trucking industry. “The Walcott Truckers Jamboree is truly a celebration of trucking,” she said. “Over the last few years we’ve really realized how important trucking is to our everyday lives.”

The jamboree continues Saturday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, visit here.