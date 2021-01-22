Trucks collide in Bettendorf

Two pickup trucks collided on Middle Road just east of Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf on Friday afternoon.
The accident occurred when the one truck pulled out from the Auto Zone in front of the other.
No one was seriously injured from the accident.
Local 4 News was the first and only station at the scene.
