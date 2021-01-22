Trucks collide in Bettendorf

A pickup truck sustained significant damage when it collided with a second pickup truck on Middle Road and Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf, Iowa, on January 22, 2021 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

Two pickup trucks collided on Middle Road just east of Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf on Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred when the one truck pulled out from the Auto Zone in front of the other.

No one was seriously injured from the accident.

