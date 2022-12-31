The City of Muscatine Department of Public Works will conduct an online public surplus auction Jan. 4-18, 2023, according to a news release.

Randy Moeller, vehicle and equipment maintenance supervisor for the City of Muscatine, has indicated that two surplus pickup trucks will be available.

All items are available to bid on through the auction web site www.publicsurplus.com starting Jan. 4 through 3 p.m. Jan. 18. Potential bidders can go to that website, search for Iowa, and then City of Muscatine for the auction items. You must register to view items and to bid on items.