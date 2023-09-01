Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway will be the site for the 2023 Truck and Tractor “Pullin’ For FFA” fundraiser on Saturdaym Sept. 2, starting at 5 p.m. at the speedway, 686 240th St., Viola.

Viola Boyz Event Promotors and Backroad Pullers, Inc. are working together to help benefit the Mercer County FFA ag alumni and supporters who help the local FFA youth organization.

The event will feature many different classes of truck and tractor pulling. For more information, visit here. Hannah’s Snack Shack will be open, serving food and drinks.

Event T-shirts will be sold to benefit the organization, and a 50/50 drawing will be held.

Gates open at 2 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults.