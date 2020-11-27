Trudy Appleby ‘person of interest’ appears Friday on unrelated charges

A “person of interest” in the decades-old Trudy Appleby missing-person case appeared Friday before a magistrate and was being held in Scott County Jail on unrelated charges.

Jamison Fisher, 45, spoke briefly with Magistrate Paul Aitken during his appearance in Scott County Court.

Local 4 News was the only station in the courtroom.

The arrest affidavit says Fisher was driving a black 2002 Chevrolet Suburban east in the 9000 block of New Liberty Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The SUV had been reported stolen out of Davenport. The Suburban didn’t stop at a law-enforcement traffic stop, and continued east on Northwest Boulevard.

Iowa State Patrol followed behind the SUV and conducted a secondary traffic stop in the BP gas station at 76th Street and Northwest Boulevard.

A passenger ran from the SUV, and deputies and Iowa State Patrol chased the passenger.

Fisher was taken into custody from the driver’s seat.

In court Friday

Aitken explained to Fisher he faces a charge of second-degree theft, a felony, and a serious misdemeanor charge of eluding.

“I have a job. I was working,” said Fisher, who said he was roofing “weather depending.”

Fisher said he has “an old lady and two kids.” He said he bought the Suburban and has the keys.

Fisher’s preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 11. He was being held Friday on $6,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

The Trudy Appleby connection

In August, investigators said they believe David Whipple of Colona and Fisher, then of Silvis, have knowledge of what happened to Trudy, 11 when she disappeared in 1996, and that they may be involved in her disappearance and its cover-up.

William “Ed” Smith was named a person of interest in 2017. He is dead.

Trudy was last seen 24 years ago near her home in Moline. Over the years and during many vigils in her memory, her family has pleaded for answers.

David Whipple is a registered sex offender, convicted of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in Rock Island County.

In September, Moline Police, Illinois State Police and East Moline Police searched a home in East Moline which property records show belong to Fisher.

The search took place on the 3600 block of 4th Avenue in East Moline. At that time, a neighbor told Local 4 News he knows Fisher and says he has “always caused trouble.”