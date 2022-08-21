August 21 marks the 26th anniversary of Trudy Appleby’s disappearance and her family will hold their annual candlelight vigil to remember missing and exploited people, especially from the local area, tonight at 6:30 p.m. This year, they ask that the public focus not just on Trudy, but on anyone who has a long-term missing loved one. Those who have a long-term missing loved one who would like to speak about the experience can contact Dennis Harker at (309) 737-3096 but they are also welcome to attend and be supported.

The vigil takes place at First Baptist Church, 167 Avenue of the Cities in East Moline. The public is welcome to attend.