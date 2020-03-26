Trump approves Illinois disaster declaration

1  of  4
The Trump administration has approved a federal major disaster declaration for Illinois, Gov. Pritzker announced on Thursday.

“This declaration will provide emergency funding to increase hospital and housing capacity as we respond to this unprecedented health crisis,” Pritzker said during Wednesday’s daily press briefing.

“This declaration also provides resources to expand tele-health allowing us to safely reach more Illinoisans in need of care,” he added.

Illinois stands eighth, with 2,538 cases, in the list of states with the highest number of COVID-19, as of March 26th. The state also reported 26 deaths with a total of 16,631 people tested.

