Trump campaign bus makes stop in Davenport

A tour bus for President Donald Trump’s campaign made a stop in Davenport on Friday.

Around 100 people gathered outside of the Scott County Republican Party building.

Former U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker spoke to the crowd about getting people to vote in the upcoming election.

Michelle Crawford, one of the attendees, decided she would come out to the event — even with the news about the first family testing positive for COVID-19.

Crawford says she wanted to show her support for President Trump.

“I’m really excited about his campaign. I brought out some new friends to listen to Matt and just see what they had to say,” Crawford said. “I think it’s important; the grassroots movement (and) getting just everyday people who’ve never really been involved in politics inspired and excited to support our president for four more years.”

The plan is for the tour bus to continue going around the country up until Election Day.