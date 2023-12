Donald J. Trump will deliver remarks to a Team Trump Iowa Commit to Caucus Rally in Clinton at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, according to a news release.

FILE – Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Nov. 18, 2023, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Trump’s lawyers have suggested their strategy in his election interference case in Washington involves distancing their client from the horde of U.S. Capitol rioters, whom the former president has embraced on the campaign trail.(AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave, File)

The rally will be at Clinton Middle School, 1350 14th Ave. NW, Clinton. Doors will open with a “commitment kickoff” at 1 p.m., and Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at 4 p.m,.

