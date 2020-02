President Trump is officially the nominee for Iowa.

He received 97 percent of the vote.

At the Scott County Caucus at Davenport West High School, President Trump was unanimously selected by all 6 precincts.

They also voted on platforms to adopt as a county for the coming election.

They also focused on mobilizing volunteers to get boots on the ground for campaigning.

To help do that, there were four district nominees voted in.