Trunk-or-treat at the library!

Little ghosts and goblins are invited to get into the “spirit” of the spooky season as they trunk-or-treat at the Davenport Public Library Fairmount location Wednesday.

Local community organizations, city departments and library partners will be handing out Halloween goodies in this safe environment. Don’t forget to dress up in your costumes!

Trunk-or-Treat at the Davenport Library is Wednesday, October 27, 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Fairmount Library, located at 3000 North Fairmount Street, Davenport.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here or call the library at (563) 326-7832.