Truth First Film Alliance is partnering with the Putnam Museum and Science Center to bring One Survivor Remembers and Visas and Virtue to the Quad Cities. These two short films will play for free in the Giant Screen Theater at the Putnam on October 9th starting at 3 p.m. as part of the Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today fall program.

One Survivor Remembers is an Academy Award winning documentary that tells the story of Gerda Weissman Klein and her six-year ordeal as a victim of the Nazis.

“One Survivor Remembers is the first film we thought of for this special Out of Darkness screening event,” said Kelly Rundle, co-executive director of Truth First Film Alliance. “We originally saw it in Los Angeles the day before it won an Academy Award. The film is a great example of the power of a personal story.”

Visas and Virtue, an Academy Award winning docudrama, was inspired by the true story of Holocaust rescuer Chiune “Sempo” Sugihara, who is known as “The Japanese Schindler.” This film portrays his experience issuing illegal transit visas to Polish and Lithuanian Jews, enabling thousands to escape the Holocaust. The films will be followed by a virtual Q&A session with the director and star of Visas and Virtue, Chris Tashima. Both films tell unforgettable and important stories about the Holocaust that will likely be new to those who attend.

The community-wide project, Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today, is a collaborative effort to promote programming to oppose the damages that persecution and discrimination have on the community and individuals. Over 20 organizations are collaborating to educate community leaders on these lessons from history and how they remain relevant. The goal of the project is to build a more vibrant, tolerant and inclusive community.

“The Putnam is honored and inspired by our participation in the Out of Darkness collaborative and all of its partners,” said Putnam President and CEO Rachael Mullins. “That work continues with the Truth First Film Alliance. These films feature true stories of the heroes and survivors of the period and truly bring to life both the horror of the Holocaust and the ability to overcome injustice and persecution.”

The films and the special Q&A will be from 3-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 9th and are free to the public. Both films contain adult themes and are not recommended for children under the age of 12. For more information on the Out of Darkness project, click here.