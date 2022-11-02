If you’ve wanted to try yoga but have mobility concerns, chair yoga may be the answer. Gilda’s Club is offering a free chair yoga program on Thursday, November 10 from 12-1 p.m. at Musser Public Library, Room 301, 408 E. Second Street in Muscatine.

Kelly Craft, LVCYT will show participants chair yoga basics, how to move with their breath and how to connect with their body. Chair yoga is adaptable to any ability level, so even if you’ve never done yoga before or you think yoga isn’t for you, try it! Anyone who is impacted by cancer can attend.

This workshop is being offered in-person and registration is required. Click here to register, call Gilda’s Club at (563) 326-7504 or email gc@gildasclubqc.org. For more information on Gilda’s Club and their programs, click here.