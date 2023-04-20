UPDATED 3:!5 p.m. –

There are multiple severe t’storm warnings outside of the Quad Cities this afternoon for winds of 60 mph and large hail, but there are no warnings in effect for the metro Quad Cities as the worst of the area is splitting top the North and South.

PREVIOUS POST: There’s a line of t’storms moving into the Quad Cities around 3 p.m. Thursday. Expect a few claps of thunder and some gusty winds. Small hail is also possible.

The only warning in effect near the Quad Cities right now is for Mercer County (IL) until 3:!5 p.m.

That is a severe t’storm warning for strong winds and large hail.

This line of storms should exit the Quad Cities by 3:30 p.m. as it moves quickly Northeast.