A person who went missing while tubing on the Rock River yesterday morning was found safe, thanks to technology used by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

In a post on their Facebook page, the office responded to the Rock River boat launch on July 3 at about 9:18 a.m. for a report of a person who had been tubing and went missing. Several Henry and Rock Island Counties emergency services responded to the area to begin the search. During the search of the river and surrounding areas, the Sheriff’s Department’s drone operator, Deputy Adam Sovanski, found the missing tuber using their drone. The person was rescued from the river and taken to safety.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this incident by Colona Fire Department, Colona Police Department, Coal Valley Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance, Henry County Office of Emergency Management, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and their drone, Silvis Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, Carbon Cliff Fire Department, Hampton Fire Department, Geneseo Fire Department, Sherrard Fire Department, Moline Fire Department, Illinois Department Of Natural Resources, and Illinois State Police-Troop 2.