The Davenport Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Tuesday afternoon house fire.

At about 4:34 p.m. on April 26, 2022, the Davenport Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in the 1420 block of Harrison Street. The DFD responded with three fire apparatus and one command vehicle for total response of 11 personnel, according to a Wednesday release.

The first company on scene reported nothing showing from the exterior. Investigating company found that there had been a kitchen fire which had been extinguished by the sprinkler system. There were two families displaced and the Red Cross was notified to assist them. There was minimal fire damage and significant damage from the sprinkler system.

There were no injuries by civilians or fire personnel, the release said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Any additional information for this incident will be released by the Fire Marshal.