Tuesday industrial-building fire was accidental

A fire early Tuesday at a Muscatine industrial building was accidental, with no one injured.

The Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call shortly before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday about a fire at 4907 55th Ave. W., an industrial building that recycles glass, a news release says.

Upon arrival crews found smoke coming from the upper floor of the building and all occupants already evacuated. The fire was found inside machinery and was contained to the machines and related ductwork.

The initial loss estimate is $30,000. Because of the location of the fire and the need to remove access panels it took about an hour to bring the fire under control.

The on-scene investigation was completed and the initial cause was listed as accidental. The area outside the building was covered with extensive ice buildup because of the recent storm.

There were no injuries to any responders or occupants. An estimated 18 firefighters, including off-duty staff, responded along with automatic mutual aid assistance from the Fruitland Fire Department. The Muscatine Police Department provided support as well.