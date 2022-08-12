Tug Fest continues this weekend in LeClaire and Port Byron with the theme of “Mardi Gras – Beads ad Boots.”

The Tug-for-a-Cause beneficiary is the 911 Memorial at the LeClaire Fire Department. Tug Fest includes live bands, carnival rides, food and fireworks.

It also includes the only Tug-of-War event in the country between two states and the only event that closes the Mississippi River.

From 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, boat traffic yields the right of way to a 2,700-foot long, 680-pound rope that stretches across the river between the two towns. Eleven teams from each side are pitted against each other trying to gain advantage by pulling in the most feet of rope within three minutes.

The town with the most winning teams takes the coveted Alabaster Eagle trophy and bragging rights for that year.

A children’s tug will be at 10:30 a.m. with the big tug beginning at 12:30 p.m., followed by live music by Haphazard at 4 p.. and Soul Storm at 8 p.m.

For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit here.