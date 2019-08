PORT BYRON, Illinois — You can get into the first night of Tug Fest for free.

Guests get to skip the $4 admission fee from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight. There are also $20 wristbands available, which get you unlimited rides at the festival.

Festivities kick off again on Friday at 4 p.m. with an arts and crafts fair. Small Town Titans, the headlining band, takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. and fireworks follow at 9:30 p.m.

Tug-of-war starts at noon on Saturday.

For more information, go to tugfest.org.