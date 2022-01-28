School show choirs from all over the Midwest will compete for the title of Grand Champion at The Big Dance!
North High School’s Big Dance Show Choir Invitational will feature some of the finest groups singing and dancing their way into your heart.
Show choirs competing:
Middle Schools
- Viking Voices Wood
- Panther Prowl Walcott
High Schools
- Surround Sound Bettendorf
- Blue Vibrations Davenport Central
- Central Singers Inc. Davenport Central
- West Connection Davenport West
- Elite Energy Decatur HS
- Dimensions Dowling Catholic
- Liberty Impact Iowa City Liberty
- Liberty Storm Iowa City Liberty
- InMotion Mt. Pleasant
- River City Rhythm Muscatine
- Vocal Gold – Prep/Unisex SE Polk
- RAMification SE Polk
- WD Forte West Delaware
- Xuberance Xavier
- Xhilaration Xavier
The Big Dance Show Choir Invitational is Friday and Saturday, January 28-29 at Davenport North High School, located at 626 West 53rd Street, Davenport. For more information, click here