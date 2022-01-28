School show choirs from all over the Midwest will compete for the title of Grand Champion at The Big Dance!

North High School’s Big Dance Show Choir Invitational will feature some of the finest groups singing and dancing their way into your heart.

The Big Dance Show Choir Invitational (photo: Davenport North High School)

Show choirs competing:

Middle Schools

Viking Voices Wood

Panther Prowl Walcott

High Schools

Surround Sound Bettendorf

Blue Vibrations Davenport Central

Central Singers Inc. Davenport Central

West Connection Davenport West

Elite Energy Decatur HS

Dimensions Dowling Catholic

Liberty Impact Iowa City Liberty

Liberty Storm Iowa City Liberty

InMotion Mt. Pleasant

River City Rhythm Muscatine

Vocal Gold – Prep/Unisex SE Polk

RAMification SE Polk

WD Forte West Delaware

Xuberance Xavier

Xhilaration Xavier

The Big Dance Show Choir Invitational is Friday and Saturday, January 28-29 at Davenport North High School, located at 626 West 53rd Street, Davenport. For more information, click here