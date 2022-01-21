Tuneful Tuesdays continue over noon hour at Rock Island downtown library

Two upcoming music events at Rock Island Public Library will bring noontime music to the Downtown Library in February and March.

Tuneful Tuesdays at the Rock Island Library hosts area and visiting musicians on the first Tuesday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. in the Community Room of the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th Street. The series is made possible by funding from long-time Rock Island patrons Carol and James Horstmann.

The Quad City Ukulele Club will play at Rock Island Library on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the library hosts the Quad City Ukulele Club. The Quad City Ukulele Club provides a forum for fans of the small instrument to play and sing together. It was founded in 2012, and often plays at local venues and events. Performances go beyond typical ukulele repertoire to include folk and even classic rock. The Club is open to anyone interested in playing ukulele. For current information, please contact them via their Facebook page.

Coming in March is a musical journey to the Emerald Isle with Turas, of Peoria, Ill. The Irish traditional band from central Illinois will play a wide variety of Irish and Celtic tunes at the Rock Island Public Library on Tuesday, March 1, also from noon to 1 p.m.

Meaning trip or journey in Gaelic, Turas describes themselves as a journey of friends who share songs, stories, and good times. The band includes: Mike Bergstrom on bouzouki, guitar, vocals; AnneMarie Brinton on vocals, guitar, percussion; Jeff Calhoun: vocals, banjo, mandolin, guitar; Lauri Gannon on whistle, bodhran, accordion, stomp board, and Rose Fahey Wright on flute, whistle, percussion, vocals.

Tuneful Tuesday performances are free and open to the public. Seating will be socially-distanced, and masks are currently required for all visitors to the Rock Island Public Library, regardless of vaccination status. For updates on the library’s COVID mitigation procedures, please visit the library website.

For more events and services, visit the library website, call 309-732-READ, or follow Rock Island Public Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.