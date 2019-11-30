Turkey Toss Bags Tournament raises money for local animal shelter

Rhythm City Casino is playing host to the the Turkey Toss Bags Tournament this weekend. It is a $50 dollar entry fee with a portion of the proceeds going to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Tournament Director, Rudy Rutherford said it was an easy decision to partner with them because of how well they take care of rescue animals and it’s a no kill shelter.

Professional Bags players from all around the Midwest have come to the Quad Cities this weekend to participate and face some fierce competition.