Turkey Trot changing to a virtual event

The Scott County YMCA was planning on having a safe in-person Turkey Trot this year after developing a plan in September with the Scott County Health Department and Dr. Katz.

But with the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area putting a strain on police, safety personnel, and health care professionals, it was decided to move the event to a virtual format.

While an in-person event would have been best, all the sponsors supported the change so that there wasn’t any additional risk to the police or medical professionals.

“We planned very far ahead to ensure everyone’s safety to make this critical fundraising event take place,” said YMCA Turkey Trot Race Director Luis Leal. “What we didn’t plan for was the difficulty the police, EMS and health care professionals would be in. We are grateful for their dedication and service, and we want to ensure their health too. So we’re adding more value to our virtual race bag, and doing everything we can to have the funds available to help all the kids, teens and families who need us!”

The YMCA Turkey Trot is the largest fundraiser for the YMCA to help provide various services for children, teens, and families.

For more information, visit the Scott County YMCA website.