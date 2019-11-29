Turkey Trot for scholarships in downtown Davenport

There were 2500 runners at the Turkey Trot this morning in Davenport.

Some wore costumes and some didn’t.

Some had two legs, some had four.

But they were all there because of the hard work from one group.

“The volunteers are incredibly important.”

And they do a lot.

“The build up, getting everything set up, making sure everything is laid out the way it should be and he want to make sure everyone has a good experience and you feel like thats all on your shoulders.”

But race director Russ Hart has done more than most.

“I know its over 20 years, but I dont think its 25,” Hart said. “Somewhere between 20 and 25 years.”

Try longer than that.

Even he didn’t know just how long.

30 years.

“Surprised as I said. It seems like I hardly just started a few years ago.”

And its something he was meant to do.

“I’m not exactly sure how it started. I’ve been a runner for a long time. I coach for cornbelt running club. I do some volunteer classes and volunteer at the Y and it just all naturally fell together.”

Then there’s the other end of the spectrum.

Carter Goodwin was the all important turkey this year.

“I start at the beginning of the race and I lead the race. For the 5K I will be running it with everybody else so that’ll be fun. I get to take pictures, I meet a lot of people, so it’ll be fun.”

It was his first year volunteering.

“Mom signed me up to be the turkey.”

Just like the runners, the volunteers are a very diverse group.

But they all want to see the same thing.

“Well, I’m just trying to make people’s day,” Goodwin said. “We’re doing this because a lot of people don’t have a Thanksgiving or can’t afford to go to the Y. So just trying to make people’s day better and do better for the cause.”

The money raised goes to scholarships at the Y.

There were prizes given out to the top three finishers in the 5-k race.