It’s never a ‘fowl’ time when you race in the Turkey Trot!

Join runners and walkers from all over the QCA at the 2022 Muscatine Turkey Trot. The three-mile ‘predict your time’ race allows the competition runner, novice jogger and avid walker to participate equally in the event. Winners in each age group for finishing closest to their predicted time earn a frozen Thanksgiving turkey, maximum of one turkey per family. Male and female divisions for all ages include:

11 and under

12-14

15-19

20-29

30-39

40-49

50-59

60 and older

The 2022 Muscatine Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk is hosted by the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department and the Muscatine Running Club. Join all the fun Saturday, November 19, on the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course, located at 1820 IA-38, Muscatine. Races start at 10:00 a.m.

To register, click here. Participants can also register at the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department, located at 215 Sycamore St., Muscatine or 9:30-10:30 a.m. on the day of the race at the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course. For more information, click here or call (563) 263-0241.