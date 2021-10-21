Turkey Trot races into Muscatine

It’s never a “fowl” time when you race in the Muscatine Turkey Trot!

Join runners and walkers from all over the QCA at the 2021 Muscatine Turkey Trot November 20. This is a special “predict your time” race, and winners in each age group for finishing closest to their predicted time earn a frozen Thanksgiving turkey, maximum of one turkey per family.

The 2021 Muscatine Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk is hosted by the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department and the Muscatine Running Club. Join all the fun Saturday, November 20, on the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course, located at 1820 IA-38, Muscatine. Races start at 10:00 a.m.

Registration form are here. Participants can also register at the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department, 215 Sycamore Street, Muscatine or from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. the day of the race. For more information, call (563) 263-0241.