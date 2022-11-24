Turkeys can’t fly, but runners and walkers showed that they can be fast at the 36th Annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning in downtown Davenport.

“It’s really awesome seeing how the Turkey Trot not only ties together our entire regional community, but the entire mission of the YMCA,” Luis Leal, Turkey Trot Race Director for the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, said. “Coming out of the pandemic, we’ve seen such an increased need for people of all ages and backgrounds to come together and experience healthy activities.

Runners and walkers participated in the 36th Annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning in downtown Davenport. (photo: Bryan Bobb)

According to the Turley Trot leaderboard, here are the top finishers for each race:

5K race male participants

Morgan Fairbairn 15:27 Jack Meyers 16:24 Andrew Ellison 16:32 Nik Davis 16:44 Drew Peters 17:23

5K race female participants

Heather Larson 20:32 Camryn Sattler 20:55 Annabelle Everding 21:17 Rubi Tapia Macias 21:22 Amelia Moore 21:25

5-mile race male participants

Zach Hird 25:24 Nick Hird 26:25 Benjamin Lloyd 26:32 Dalton Rice 26:38 Brandon Kampsen 27:13

5-mile race female participants

Ellie Larson 31:37 Alexa Thomsen 33:21 Rylee Blake 34:41 Donna Carlson 34:53 Amy Brogren 35:00

For more information, click here.