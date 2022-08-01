BY ROB HINCKLEY for Local 4 News

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (July 31) – The car pasted itself to the low groove and finally worked the way Erick Turner wanted.

The Barstow, Ill. regular at East Moline Speedway had the hard work pay off with the 15-lap Legacy Corporation IMCA SportMod win Sunday evening during a wild race.

“Everyone here made this happen, all the hard work,” Turner said in the winners circle pointing to his family and crew. “We’ve struggled, worked, got better and finally we’re here.”

It may not have been a challenge to get to first place, but it was staying there. Four other leaders were involved in incidents during the affair. Turner started seventh, took advantage of misfortune, but still was fast and kept the car straight. He figured he had a chance on a late caution, one of eight yellow flags, for his first 2022 win.

“On that last caution I thought I had a chance. The car was working good down low and those guys got in that wreck ahead of me and I was able to get around it.”

Keith Wiersema, Ryan Reed, Jesse Bodin were among the early leaders that spun or were involved in wrecks during the finale. Contact between Bodin and point leader Logan Veloz ended up with two other cars involved and ended the night for Veloz. Those two ended up at the front after starting 14th and 12th. Bodin would race back to ninth after another involvement.

Veteran David Engelkens also kept his nose clean and maneuvered to second at the checkered flag ahead of polesitter Adam Parker, Rayce Mullen and Wiersema. Mullen also restarted at the rear twice before his top five finish. Nine of the 16 starters were still around at the end.

Former track champion Matt Ryan finished off a good weekend with the 25-lap Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Late Model win. It was his second checkered flag of the weekend after a Tipton, Iowa victory Friday. He also picked up the Sunoco Race Fuels $250 IMCA bonus and beat Jacob Waterman, Gary Webb, LeRoy Brenner and Mack Mulvany, who got his first top five finish.

Travis Denning was, well, Travis Denning. After trying the high groove he sliced down low past Eric Barnes and went on to win the 20-lap J&J Camper Sales IMCA Modified feature. Mitch Morris also got by Barnes in a late battle for second. Brandon Durbin and Denning teammate B.J. Jackson followed.

Rob Henry used the “heavy” track to his advantage to take the Dynamic Power Street Stock 15 lapper. He held off a charging Jake Lund, who started last, for the win. Jesse Owen came from the back on a restart for third ahead of Rob Nylin and Kyler Hickenbottom.

Testing at the track earlier in the week paid off for the Jokers Chassis house car of Jason Masengarb. He swapped the lead with teammate Jacob Copley throughout the 15-lap County Waste Systems IMCA Mod Lite finale before beating Copley to the finish line. Brandon Freeburg, last starting Jon Padilla and Des Moines visitor Joel Huggins rounded out the top five.

Randy Lamar likes the top groove and he used it to perfection en route to the 12-lap Rudy’s Tacos IMCA Hobby Stock victory. Logan Gustaf, Michale Putt, Donnie Cole and Josh Lane followed.

Spencer Roggentien’s normal Sunday track took the night off. He visited EMS and strolled to the 12-lap Riverbend Pizza Place Sport Compact checkers. Michael Snyder’s late charge came up short, but held on for second ahead of Cyle Hawkins, early leader Dustin Porter and Drew Wise.

A total of 95 cars were in the pits and the final checkered flag fell about 9:30 p.m.

The 2022 season continues next Sunday Aug. 7 with all seven regular stock car classes in action plus the Kids Mods return. For more information, log on to the East Moline Speedway Facebook page or call 563-343-8250.

Following are the UNOFFICIAL RESULTS of stock car racing Sunday evening at East Moline Speedway, East Moline, Ill., listed with finishing position, car number, driver and starting position.

Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Late Models

Feature (25 laps) – 1. 07-Matt Ryan[8]; 2. 10-Jacob Waterman[7]; 3. W56-Gary Webb[5]; 4. 53-LeRoy Brenner[1]; 5. 70-Mack Mulvany[3]; 6. 91-Mike Guldenpfennig[9]; 7. 1H-Mike Haines[2]; 8. 65-Chuck Hanna[4]; 9. 92-Dustin Schram[6]; 10. 1M-Joe Beal[10]

1st Heat (10 laps) – 1. Ryan 2. Mulvany 3. Schram 4. Brenner

2nd Heat (10 laps) – 1. Waterman 2. Hanna 3. Webb 4. Guldenpfennig

J&J Camper Sales IMCA Modifieds

Feature (20 laps) – 1. 56D-Travis Denning[7]; 2. 70-Mitch Morris[9]; 3. 1-Eric Barnes[1]; 4. 15D-Brandon Durbin[8]; 5. 56B-BJ Jackson[6]; 6. 19B-Austin Blume[10]; 7. 85-Mike Zemo Jr[5]; 8. 19C-Alex VerVynck[3]; 9. 3C-Richard Vela[4]; 10. 1A-Donovan Lodge[2]; 11. G1-Mike Garland[14]; 12. C9-Brandt Cole[12]; 13. 9G-Anthony Guss[11]; 14. J1-Jim Sandusky[13]

1st Heat (8 laps) – 1. Denning 2. Barnes 3. Lodge 4. Morris

2nd Heat (8 laps) – 1. Jackson 2. Durbin 3. Blume 4. VerVynck

Legacy Corporation IMCA SportMods

Feature (15 laps) – 1. 10-Erick Turner[7]; 2. 65-David Engelkens[10]; 3. 81-Adam Parker[1]; 4. 77JR-Rayce Mullen[6]; 5. 90-Keith Wiersema[3]; 6. 88-Trey Grimm[4]; 7. 7-Colin Lyon[16]; 8. 68B-Raiff Cauwels[15]; 9. 2JR-Jesse Bodin[14]; 10. 89-TJ Patz[9]; 11. 43LV-Logan Veloz[12]; 12. 86-Jake Morris[11]; 13. 19H-Chris Hesseling[2]; 14. 69R-Ryan Reed[5]; 15. 33X-Jeff Waterfall[18]; 16. 76-Chuck Fox[8]; DNS – 08-Tyler Carrol; 6-Brody Prescott

1st Heat (8 laps) – 1. Mullen 2. Morris 3. Wiersema 4. Patz

2nd Heat (8 laps) – 1. Turner 2. Veloz 3. Parker 4. Grimm

3rd Heat (8 laps) – 1. Fox 2. Reed 3. Hesseling 4. Engelkens

Dynamic Power Street Stocks

Feature (15 laps) – 1. 00-Rob Henry[8]; 2. 88-Jake Lund[13]; 3. 95-Jesse Owen[7]; 4. 1-Rob Nylin[9]; 5. 8H-Kyler Hickenbottom[3]; 6. 70-Joe Bonney[10]; 7. 36-Ben Odell[5]; 8. 78-Nick Lawrence[4]; 9. 83-Jim Rutsaert[2]; 10. R00-Veronica Anderson[11]; 11. 61S-Jeff Streitmatter[15]; 12. 37-Peter Odell[6]; 13. 91-Nick McCrady[12]; 14. 16-Kody Johnson[1]; DNS – 8-Rick Schriner; JO-Craig Jones; 3P-Alex Pappas

1st Heat (8 laps) – 1. Bonney 2. Henry 3, Hickenbottom 4. B. Odell

2nd Heat (8 laps) – 1. Owen 2. Rutsaert 3. Nylin 4. P. Odell

County Waste Systems IMCA Mod Lites

Feature (15 laps) – 1. 41-Jason Masengarb[8]; 2. 55C-Jacob Copley[6]; 3. 171-Brandon Freeburg[9]; 4. 11P-Jon Padilla[15]; 5. X50-Joel Huggins[10]; 6. Z-Mike Zemo Jr[5]; 7. 9G-Anthony Guss[3]; 8. 16G-Blake Gonzales[4]; 9. 131-Bryan Wonick[12]; 10. 5-Michael Dominguez[11]; 11. 301-Michael Mann[1]; 12. 807-John Wright[13]; 13. 18G-RJ Gonzales[7]; 14. 00B-Brittani Dominguez[14]; 15. 17M-Mike Morrow[2]; 16. 23-Tiffani Dominguez[16]

1st Heat (8 laps) – 1. Masengarb 2. Copley 3. Morrow 4. B. Gonzales

2nd Heat (8 laps) – 1. Huggins 2. Freeburg 3. Zemo 4. R. Gonzales

Rudy’s Tacos IMCA Hobby Stocks

Feature (10 laps) – 1. 4R-Randy LaMar[4]; 2. 86-Logan Gustaf[5]; 3. 79-Michale Putt[3]; 4. 15-Donnie Cole[6]; 5. 513-Josh Lane[1]; 6. 37-Virgil Paul Jr[2]

1st Heat (6 laps) – 1. Gustaf 2. Lamar 3. Lane 4. Putt

Riverbend Pizza Place Sport Compacts

Feature (12 laps) – 1. 4R-Spencer Roggentien[1]; 2. 58T-Michael Snyder[4]; 3. 28-Cyle Hawkins[9]; 4. 4D-Dustin Porter[3]; 5. 14-Drew Wise[7]; 6. K1-Allen Provenzano[10]; 7. 29-Roy Schmidt[2]; 8. 33-Tommy Staggs[6]; 9. 514-Jason Rhoads[11]; 10. 6-Jeff Hess[12]; 11. 17-Braxton Anthony[13]; 12. 27-Michael Lundeen[5]; 13. 101-Nick Proehl[8]

1st Heat (6 laps) – 1. Roggentien 2. Lundeen 3. Hawkins 4. Schmidt

2nd Heat (6 laps) – 1. Proehl 2. Provenzano 3. Porter 4. Snyder