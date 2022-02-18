Nikole Tutton, a Democratic candidate, with ties to Davenport and long-time advocate for civil rights, has joined the state senate race for the 41st District.

She is running for Iowa Senate first and foremost to bring back democracy to Iowa, she said in a news release

Her background includes more than 20 years’ experience in recruiting and diversity and inclusion, as well as a Certified Application Counselor for the Obamacare Insurance Marketplace and Medicaid.

She served on the Medicaid Expansion Planning Committee, the Cedar Rapids Elderly Consortium, and the Linn County United Way 211 Partnership. She is involved with the Iowa Autism Society and supports Southeast Iowa families one-on-one with guidance and resources, the release says.

On the federal level, in her work developing workplace affirmative action programs for minorities, women, veterans, and people with disabilities, she maintains close ties with the Department of Labor, the OFCCP and her knowledge of job analyses was integral to the development of the Occupational Information Network, (O*NET), the nation’s primary source for occupational information, the release says.

A staunch proponent of preserving Iowa topsoil, raw materials, and small towns, she and her husband moved to a converted storefront in Mechanicsville in 2015.