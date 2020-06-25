Twelve indicted on federal drug and gun charges

United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced on Thursday that 12 individuals, all of whom are felons, are facing 28 criminal charges as part of federal drug and gun investigations that took place in Scott County and Des Moines County. The indictments were filed by a Federal Grand Jury earlier in June.

In addition to the indictments, 21 additional individuals have been charged with federal gun charges out of the Davenport Divisional Office since the beginning of the year. Also, 15 individuals have been sentenced for gun related crimes with the an average sentence of 8 and a half years without parole.

“Prosecuting violent crime—especially gun crime—in places like Davenport and Burlington is our office’s top priority,” said United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum. “Our message is very simple. Put down the gun, or we will ask a judge to put you in federal prison.”

The cases are part of the Project Guardian and Project Safe Neighborhoods programs and were investigated by the Davenport Police Department, Burlington Police Department, Bettendorf Police Department, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. They will be prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Several defendants have been arrested and are listed below with their charges. The other cases remain sealed pending arrest.

Alexander Jamica Hubbard

Possession with Intent to distribute a controlled substance (maximum penalty: 10 years in custody)

Felon in possession of a firearm (maximum penalty: 10 years in custody)

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime (maximum penalty: life in custody; 25 years mandatory minimum, enhanced due to prior conviction)

Jermaine Allen Ford

Felon in possession of a firearm (maximum penalty: 10 years in custody)

Possession of a stolen firearm (maximum penalty: 10 years in custody)

Possession of a controlled substance (maximum penalty: 1 year in custody)

Distribution of a controlled substance (maximum penalty: 20 years in custody)

Adam Brent Branton

Distribution of a controlled substance (maximum penalty: life in custody; 10 year mandatory minimum)

Felon in possession of a firearm (maximum penalty: 10 years in custody)

Felon in possession of a firearm (maximum penalty: 10 years in custody)

David Christopher Westby

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (maximum penalty: 20 years in custody)

Felon in possession of a firearm (maximum penalty: 10 years in custody)

Possess a firearm during and in retaliation to a drug trafficking crime (maximum penalty: life in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum)

Vernon Lee Bellamy

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (maximum penalty: 20 years in custody)

Felon in possession of a firearm (maximum penalty: 10 years in custody)

Darius Antwone Sims

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (maximum penalty: life in custody; 10 year mandatory minimum)

Felon in possession of a firearm (maximum penalty: 10 years in custody)

Nihjl Shaquielle Rahmhad Hoover