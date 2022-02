Snowstar in Andalusia will be seeing double this Tuesday in celebration of a once-in-a-lifetime date.

As part of 2-22-22 or “Twosday,” twins will receive free lift tickets 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the winter park.

People are encouraged to bring their lookalike siblings and relive their childhood with a day of playing in the snow.

Proof of ID is required.

Of-age twins can also enjoy “Twofer Tuesday” drink specials at the bar.

