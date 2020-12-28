Twins do double-time helping Henry’s Christmas Yard

Two teenage boys have spent most of the year helping others.

Lance and Landon Raymond, 16-year-old twins who live in Moline, have partnered with Scott Hildebrand at Henry’s Christmas Yard and helped him with every food and toy drive he held this year.

“They love helping people, they really do,” Hildebrand said.

Hildebrand has done everything he can to help those in need in the community. This past year, he has been kept busy with many drives. Putting those together is no easy feat. A big reason why each one was so well-organized is because of the help he received from the teenage twins.

“They were walking by and I was setting up last year and they asked if they could help and so I let them help,” Hildebrand said. “It was nice to share it with somebody else to work on it.”

If you are among hundreds of folks who stopped by Henry’s Christmas Yard this year, there’s a good chance you saw Lance and Landon.

“We helped him with the whole display and we have just been helping him nonstop this whole entire year,” Lance Raymond said.

The twins helped with the blood drive, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile event and setting up the Christmas inflatables, Landon Raymond said.

The twins love helping out Hildebrand whenever he needs them.

“We want to bring people joy because all this COVID-19 stuff has been happening,” Lance Raymond said.

The first time they helped Hildbrand was when Santa Claus came to visit last year on Christmas Eve.

“I was surprised because two 15-year-old boys were wanting to help at a Christmas display on Christmas Eve,” Hildebrand said.

In addition to helping with the drives, Hildebrand enlisted the twins’ help in setting up the big Santa. But they weren’t aware how difficult it would be.

“That was not fun one bit. That man is too big,” Landon Raymond said.

“It was fun once we got it up,” Lance Raymond said.