Two people are in custody connected to gunfire exchanged between two cars.

It happened at the 2100 block of North Pine Street on Friday around 7 p.m.

Police tell Local 4, two vehicles were chasing each other while firing gun shots back and forth.

One of those vehicles was found by police.

After a short foot chase, they arrested two 17-year-olds from Davenport.

Police believe their car was stolen.

They face theft and gun charges.