Two 18-year-old women found dead in East Moline’s Jacobs Northeast Park lot

East Moline Police are investigating the suspicious death of two 18-year-old females, found in a parked car at 4:26 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.

On Tuesday at 4:26 a.m., East Moline Police located a vehicle running in a parking lot at Jacobs Northeast Park (3025 4th Avenue, East Moline). Located inside were two deceased 18-year-old adult females, police said.

Genesis ambulance responded to the scene and confirmed both females were deceased. It was determined the vehicle had been parked and running at this location for several hours, according to a Tuesday release from East Moline Police. There are no immediate signs of visible injuries to the two females and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.

The investigation is in its early stages and the East Moline Detectives are currently working this incident. This incident is being investigated as a suspicious death at this time. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending the notification of the families. The Rock Island County Corner’s Office is working with the East Moline Police Department on this case.

Additional information will be released once it becomes available, police said. Anyone who has any information is urged to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the Crime Stoppers P3 App.