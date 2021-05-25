Two 18-year-olds face charges after Monday morning vehicle pursuit

Two 18-year-old Davenport men face felony charges after police say they from a car after a pursuit Monday morning in Davenport.

Dale Shorter Jr. faces a charge of first-degree theft, a felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor, after police say he was in a stolen Mitsubishi Outlander shortly after 9:15 a.m. Monday.

Police chased the vehicle and used a special maneuver to stop the SUV, which ended up being disabled, in the area of Locust and Brady streets, Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.

Shorter ran from the vehicle, which was pinned in and surrounded by several officers. Shorter was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Police say he had a clear plastic bag with 1.75 grams of marijuana in it.

Police say Bryan Mitchell Jr., also was in the SUV. Mitchell ran for about a block until he was taken into custody. He faces a felony charge of first-degree theft and misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts and possession of a controlled substance.

He had 2.45 grams of marijuana in his right front pocket, an arrest affidavit says.

Proceedings for Mitchell, released on bond, and Shorter, held Tuesday in Scott County Jail on $13,000 bond, are set for Scott County Court on Thursday and June 3.