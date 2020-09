Officers responded to the 200 block of 31st Avenue in East Moline on Wednesday after a report of a home invasion.

The caller said two armed subjects entered his home and demanded money, tied him up and took items.

The suspects wore ski masks and detailed descriptions that would help with identification were not available.

Contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 with any information.