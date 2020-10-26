Two arrested after Burlington Police serve search warrants

(From left to right) Ashley M. Newsom, 33, of Burlington; Joseph A. Rollins, 40, of Burlington.

Two people are in jail after the Burlington Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing Unit, along with other law enforcement, served search warrants in reference to an ongoing narcotics investigation at two homes in the 400 block of May Avenue on Monday.

Those arrested were:

Ashley M. Newsom, 33, of Burlington, was charged with gathering where controlled substance unlawfully used (a Class D felony).

Joseph A. Rollins, 40, of Burlington, was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon (a Class D felony), possession of an offensive weapon (a Class D felony), gathering where controlled substance unlawfully used (a Class D felony).

Both Newsom and Rollins are being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center pending a court appearance.

This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

Assisting the Burlington Police Department with execution of the search warrants was Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Des Moines County Tactical Response Unit, and the Iowa State Patrol Tactical Unit.