Two arrested after foot chase for stolen vehicle

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Davenport Police arrested two individuals after a foot chase for a stolen car around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police stopped the vehicle, which was reported stolen from a used car dealership, near the intersection of East 7th Street and Grand Avenue, when three individuals ran from the vehicle.

Police were able to apprehend two after a foot chase but the third individual eluded police and is still at large.

