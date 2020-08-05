Two arrested after string of robberies leads to police chase

A police chase took Davenport Police officers through a few neighborhoods Monday night. Two collisions happened along the way, before officers brought it to an end and took two people into custody.

Police say the case is connected to recent robberies. They arrested 27-year-old Dybreona Pollard of Silvis. She’s accused of robbing four businesses since Saturday. They also picked up 52-year-old T Allen, on charges of eluding police.

Officers tell Local 4 News they spotted the suspect’s car and tried to stop it near Lombard and Gaines, but the car took off instead. Officers lost track of the car when a patrol car got into a collision. No one was hurt there.

A second police officer spotted the car a short time later, at Locust and Howell Streets. Police say the driver ran a stop sign and hit a motorcycle on 16th and Division Streets. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers eventually caught up with the car near 16th and Fillmore Streets. Police used a PIT maneuver to stop the white Cadillac, and make the arrests.