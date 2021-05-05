Two arrested for damaging business and vehicle windows

(From left to right) Dustin E. Praucht, 35, of Wilton; Tori M. See, 20, of Davenport.

Two people were arrested after several business and vehicle windows were damaged in Davenport in the early morning of Wednesday.

Davenport Police initially got a report of individuals breaking windows of businesses and throwing objects at vehicles driving by in the 300 block of Gaines Street just before 2:30 a.m.

Police were searching for the suspects when officers witnessed the suspects break a window on the front of 312 West 3rd Street.

Dustin E. Praucht, 35, of Wilton, and Tori M. See, 20, of Davenport, were arrested for the damage and admitted to breaking several windows while walking eastbound on East 3rd Street.

After police spoke with witnesses and searched the area, they located damage to the following buildings and vehicles:

312 West 3rd Street – one window broken with estimated cost of damage $1,000

316 West 3rd Street – one window broken with estimated cost of damage $500

432 West 3rd Street – one window broken with estimated cost of damage $1,000

502 West 3rd Street – one window broken with estimated cost of damage $700

532 West 3rd Street – three windows broken with estimated cost of damage $3,000

702 West 3rd Street – two windows broken with estimated cost of damage $1,000

717 West 3rd Street – two windows broken with estimated cost of damage $1,000

940 West 3rd Street – one window broken with estimated cost of damage $500

2004 Subaru Legacy – broken front windshield with estimated cost of damage $500

2015 Chevy Sonic – damage to front driver’s side with estimated cost of damage $200

The total amount of damage was estimated at $10,300.

Praucht and See were each charged with first degree criminal mischief with a $10,000 bond. Both were released on their own recognizance.