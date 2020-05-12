Two arrested for damaging more than 30 vehicles in Burlington

(From left to right) Jeremy Lee Hand, 20, of West Burlington, Iowa; Xavier Zane Sourwine, 18, of West Burlington, Iowa.

Two West Burlington men were arrested on Tuesday for damaging over 30 cars.

On April 19, the Burlington Police Department responded to several complaints about criminal mischief in the south hill area of Burlington. Police found more than 30 cars that had been damaged, with a cost of over $10,000.

An investigation by the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division led to the arrests of Jeremy Lee Hand, 20, and Xavier Zane Sourwine, 18, both of West Burlington, for first degree criminal mischief.

Hand and Sourwine are both being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on $25,000 bond pending a court appearance.