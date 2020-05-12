1  of  4
Breaking News
Illinois has highest number of cases in a single-day, surpasses 80,000 total Police responds to shots fired in Rock Island Boil order lifted for Rapids City Second deadliest day in Iowa during pandemic
1  of  3
Live Updates
Watch Local 4 News at 5 Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Two arrested for damaging more than 30 vehicles in Burlington

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
(From left to right) Jeremy Lee Hand, 20, of West Burlington, Iowa; Xavier Zane Sourwine, 18, of West Burlington, Iowa.

(From left to right) Jeremy Lee Hand, 20, of West Burlington, Iowa; Xavier Zane Sourwine, 18, of West Burlington, Iowa.

Two West Burlington men were arrested on Tuesday for damaging over 30 cars.

On April 19, the Burlington Police Department responded to several complaints about criminal mischief in the south hill area of Burlington. Police found more than 30 cars that had been damaged, with a cost of over $10,000.

An investigation by the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division led to the arrests of Jeremy Lee Hand, 20, and Xavier Zane Sourwine, 18, both of West Burlington, for first degree criminal mischief.

Hand and Sourwine are both being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on $25,000 bond pending a court appearance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss