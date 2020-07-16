Two arrested for Dixon shooting that occurred in March

(From left to right) Eric L. Thompson, 26, of Chicago, and Clarence W. Prather, 32, of Dixon are charged in connection with a shooting in Dixon that injured two people on March 18, 2020.

The Dixon Police Department announced the arrest of two men, Eric L. Thompson, 26, of Chicago, and Clarence W. Prather, 32, of Dixon, in connection with a shooting back in March.

Thompson was arrested in Rockford on July 10 by the U.S. Marshals Service and later transported to the Dixon Police Department.

Prather was arrested in Dixon on July 16 after being notified of his charges while he was already the Lee County Jail from a previous case unrelated to the shooting.

Both are charged with:

Two counts of attempted murder

Two counts of aggravated battery

Aggravated discharge of a firearm.

In the shooting incident that took place on March 18 at about 3:45 a.m., two victims, a 28-year-old female and a 32-year-old male, were hit by gunfire while inside a residence in the 1300 block of West Fourth Street. Both were treated at the hospital for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, the Dixon Police found the residence of the female had been hit with multiple rounds of gunfire.

Police believe the shooting was drug related.

Despite the arrests, the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.