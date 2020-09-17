Two arrested for Sterling burglaries

(From left to right) Thomas E. Dugger, 50, of Rock Falls; Dakota LG Bottoms, 25, of Sterling.

Sterling Police arrested two men on Thursday in connection with a pair of burglaries in the Sterling area.

Thomas E. Dugger, 50, of Rock Falls, and Dakota LG Bottoms, 25, of Sterling, are each charged with two counts of burglary and one count of criminal trespass to residence.

The arrests are a result of an investigation into a residential burglary that occurred on September 12, and a burglary of Sterling Furniture, located at 3606 East Lincolnway, on September 1.

Dugger and Bottoms were taken to the Whiteside County Jail and are being held in lieu of bail.

The investigation in the burglaries is continuing and additional charges are pending.

The Sterling Police were assisted by the Rock Falls Police Department.