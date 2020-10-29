Two arrested for stolen vehicle in Muscatine

Two people were arrested on Wednesday in Muscatine after they were spotted in a vehicle that was reported stolen.

Muscatine Police were informed of a stolen 2013 GMC Sierra truck, owned by Aaron Hackett of 2253 Burlington Road, traveling into Muscatine on Mittman Road. Muscatine Police officers and Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies stopped the truck at the intersection Houser Street and Grandview Avenue and arrested the two people in the truck.

Matthew Ray Mason, 34, of 1002 Illinois Street in Muscatine, was charged with:

First degree theft

Felon in possession of a firearm

Carrying weapons

Third degree theft

Possession of a controlled substance

Driving while barred

Two counts of fifth degree theft

Manson also had two active arrest warrants.

Shea Elizabeth Eitman, 40, of 606 Woodland Avenue in Muscatine, was charged with:

First degree theft

Unlawful possession of prescription medication

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Mason and Eitman are also possibly connected to a stolen camper, which has still not been found. The camper, owned by Travis Vick of 1616 Willow Street, is described as a white 1998 Dutchman travel trailer with license plate GR3566.

Anyone with information about the camper are asked to call Detective John Hessesling at (563) 263-9922 ext. 665.