Two arrested in connection with body found in Mississippi River near Savanna

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the body found in the Mississippi River near Savanna.

Arrest warrants were issued in Jo Daviess County for Levi T. J. Meyer, 35, of Freeport, Illinois, and Danielle K. Heidenreich, 39, of Savanna, Illinois. Both were taken into custody and are currently in the Jo Daviess County Jail.

Meyer is charged with first degree murder and Heidenreich is charged with concealment of homicidal death, both in relation to the discovery of the body of Keith Heidenreich in the Mississippi River at Miller’s Landing located at 6898 Marina Road in rural Savanna on March 10, 2021.

According to investigators, Keith Heidenreich’s death was the result of incidents that took place at the home of Levi Meyer and Danielle Heidenreich at 50 Blackhawk Street in Hanover. Keith’s body was then taken to Miller’s Landing by vehicle where it was dumped into the Mississippi River.

Bond for Meyer is $1,000,000 and bond for Heidenreich is $250,000.

Agencies involved in the investigation include Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Office, Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County State’s Attorneys Office, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Hanover Police, Galena Police, Stockton Police, Savanna Police, Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations, Carroll County Coroner’s Office, and Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.