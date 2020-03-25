Two arrested in Davenport after a two-state police pursuit

Kyler Eagan, 23, and Benjamin Wendell, 31, both of Davenport were arrested on March 24 by Davenport Police after a two-state pursuit.

Two men were arrested Tuesday night after they led Davenport Police on a two-state chase.

Shortly after 10pm, Davenport Police investigated a disturbance call in the 1400 block of Rockingham Road stemming from an argument involving several people where at least one person threatened others with a firearm. The suspects left the scene in a car.

Kyler Eagen, 23, and Benjamin Wendell, 31, both of Davenport, were in a car that fit the description from the earlier incident that Davenport Police located in the 300 block of Washington Street. When the police tried to stop them, they sped off and the police pursued.

The suspect car crossed the Centennial Bridge into Illinois and eventually returned to Iowa over the I-280 Bridge. Police deployed stop-sticks in the area of 3rd and Oak, disabling the vehicle. Eagen, the driver, tried to escape, but was apprehended after a short foot chase.

During the investigation, one firearm was recovered from the suspects.

Eagen is charged with eluding, felon in possession of a firearm and interference with official acts, and Wendell is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Both were booked in the Scott County Jail.

Davenport Police are following up on the incident and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.