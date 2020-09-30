Two arrested in Knox County on drug charges

(From left to right) Peter Martinez, Jr., 18, of Muscatine, Iowa; Jeremy R. Likes (A.K.A. Jeremy Cardenas), 27, of Galesburg, Illinois.

Two men are in the Knox County Jail after being arrested on separate incidents on Tuesday for unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

In the first incident, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested Peter Martinez, Jr., 18, of 6202 42nd Street South in Muscatine, Iowa, at the intersection of Oak Grove Lane and US 150 north of Galesburg. He was found to have 70 bags of cannabis gummies (2,820 grams), 20 contatiners of cannabis (933 grams), and 1 jar of cannabis wax (308 grams).

Martinez was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver 2000 – 5000 grams and possession of cannabis 2000 – 5000 grams.

The second arrest came when a search warrant was served at a home located at 715 North Broad Street in Galesburg. Jeremy R. Likes (A.K.A. Jeremy Cardenas), 27, was found in possession of 20 containers of cannabis (980 grams) and six containers of cannabis (535 grams). During the search, investigators also found packaging bags, a heat sealing machine, scales and ammunition.

Likes was charged with possession of cannabis 500 – 2000 grams, possession with intent to deliver 500 – 2000 grams, and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver over 5000 grams. He was also charged with possession of ammunition without a valid FOID card and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both men are in the Knox County Jail awaiting bond.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and the Galesburg Police Department.