Two people are in jail today after Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies interrupted them while they allegedly tried to take a car from someone’s yard.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in Atalissa on Wednesday, January 4 at about 8:30 a.m. on a vehicle theft complaint. During the investigation, deputies located the stolen vehicle a short distance away, occupied by two subjects. At the time of the deputy’s arrival, the vehicle was attempting to pull a second vehicle from a residential yard. The man driving the vehicle tried to flee the scene in the stolen vehicle and immediately crashed, due to intervention by the deputy on scene. The driver subsequently fled on foot but was located after a brief foot chase and was taken into custody. The second subject was also taken into custody. During the investigation, deputies found that the second vehicle was also stolen from Davenport in late 2022. The stolen vehicles were linked to both subjects.

Keegan Leonard Lee Gravert (driver), age 26 of Coralville and Crystal Marie Patterson (passenger), age 22 of West Liberty, were taken to the Muscatine County Jail. Gravert has been charged with two counts of theft 1st degree, interference with official acts, prescription drug violation, possession of burglar tools and driving while barred. He also has an outstanding warrant for his arrest from Scott County.

Patterson has been charged with two counts of theft 1st degree, interference with official acts, prescription drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglar tools and escape.